UN COMMISSIONER: END DESTABLIZING WOMENS BANS IN AFGHANISTAN

Bans on women taking part in education and work in Afghanistan can destabilize the country's society and trigger "terrible, cascading effects," according to the head of the UN Human Rights Office, Volker Türk.



"These unfathomable restrictions placed on women and girls will not only increase the suffering of all Afghans, but, I fear, pose a risk beyond Afghanistan's borders," Türk warned in Geneva on Tuesday, referring indirectly to the risk of further waves of refugees.



No country can survive socially and economically if half the population is excluded, Türk said. Moreover, some life-saving health services are only provided by female NGO workers, he said, calling for the immediate end to the restrictions.



