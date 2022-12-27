Ukrainian president holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the second of its kind in the past four days.

"The participants listened to the reports of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the commanders of the operational areas about the situation at the front, discussed the implementation of the previous decisions of the Staff regarding certain areas, in particular near the settlements of Bakhmut and Kreminna," a statement by the Ukrainian presidency read.

According to the statement, the meeting also discussed the provision of necessary weapons and equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in addition to focusing on updating the action plan of the Ukrainian army for 2023.

"The meeting was attended by head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhny, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the commanders of the troops of the operational directions," it noted.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Internal Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, Deputy Prime Minister for Ukrainian Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov, as well as "other members of the government, including head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk and other heads of law enforcement agencies and law enforcement agencies" also participated in the meeting, the statement added.

The meeting, which convenes top government and military officials in Ukraine, is the second of its kind in the past four days, with Zelenskyy having held a regular meeting of the Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Friday.



