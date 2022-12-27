Ukraine announces return of bodies of 42 soldiers

Ukraine's Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories said on Tuesday that the bodies of 42 soldiers were returned to the country.

"The Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, together with law enforcement agencies, continues to bring home heroes who sacrificed their lives for Ukraine. Another transfer of bodies took place today as 42 bodies were delivered," the statement read.

Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko, since his appointment, has managed to bring home the bodies of 869 Ukrainian soldiers, it added.

"Work on the exchange does not stop for a day. Despite the fact that the negotiation process is complicated and long, we are trying to pace it up. We understand every family that is waiting for the return of defenders to honor them. We will bring everyone back," Kotenko said, according to the statement.