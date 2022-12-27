Türkiye rescues over 30 irregular migrants after illegal Greek pushbacks

Türkiye rescued 32 irregular migrants on Tuesday after they were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greece, authorities said.

The teams were dispatched off the coast of Ayvacik in the northwestern Canakkale province after the coast guard learned that there were irregular migrants in an inflatable boat.

A total of 32 people from various countries who were pushed back by Greek authorities were rescued, the Turkish Coast Guard said.

All of the migrants were taken to a provincial migration office.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.