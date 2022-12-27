Turkish Cypriot president praises local elections taking place in ‘democratic maturity’

The Turkish Cypriot president on Tuesday praised last weekend's local elections taking place in calm and "democratic maturity."

Congratulating the newly elected mayors, Ersin Tatar said in a statement: "It is pleasing that the election took place in a democratic maturity and calm, befitting Turkish Cypriots."

"I hope that our mayors will work with great responsibility to meet urban needs and to provide much more effective, fast, and quality service during their terms in office," he added.

The Republican Turkish Party was leading in local elections Sunday in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), with seven of its mayoral candidates winning.

According to unofficial results, six of the National Unity Party's candidates and three independent candidates also won, while the Democrat Party and Communal Democracy Party each secured one mayoral seat apiece.

A total of 208,236 registered voters were eligible to cast their votes at 768 polling places across the country.

Voters chose 18 mayors, 220 city council members, 240 headmen (muhtars), and 960 council of elder members, according to the country's Supreme Election Board.