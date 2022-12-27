Orthodox Christians criticize Zelensky, beg to stay at Kiev site

The head of the world-famous Monastery of the Caves in Kiev, Metropolitan Pavel Lebed, has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of putting pressure on Orthodox Christians.



"We have had enough of the enemy striking against our people, we have had enough of the misery and sorrow when people starve in the cold and without light," Lebed said in a video message addressed to the president.



He appealed to him not to take away the Ukrainian Orthodox Church's two places of worship at the UNESCO World Heritage site at the end of the month.



"Do you want to take away people's faith as well? Do you want to take away the last hope? Don't do that," the cleric pleaded.



Zelensky has banned religious organizations with links to Russia. In November, the SBU Ukrainian secret service had searched the monastery complex, the main shrine of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine. There were also raids on other churches.



The monastery's lease expires at the end of the month; Lebed asked that the faithful not be thrown out.



The news that they would no longer be allowed to hold services in the churches there had been delivered to them by the museum director on December 26, Lebed said.

