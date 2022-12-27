Italian premier invites Ukrainian president to Rome

-Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni invited Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy to Rome and confirmed her intention to visit Kyiv, an official statement said on Tuesday.

In a phone call with the Ukrainian leader, Meloni "renewed the Italian Government's full support for Kyiv in political, military, economic and humanitarian terms and with regard to restoring energy infrastructure and the future reconstruction of Ukraine," said the statement from her office.

Meloni also reiterated "Italy's utmost commitment to all actions to help achieve a just peace for the Ukrainian nation."

The invitation came after Zelenskyy's visit to the US last week, his first overseas trip since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine in February.