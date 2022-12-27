Germany’s arms exports reach $8.9B in 2022

Germany's arms exports reached €8.35 billion ($8.9 billion) in 2022, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

Ukraine has become the biggest recipient of German arms this year, the government confirmed in a written response to a parliamentary question.

The government approved the delivery of €2.24 billion ($2.4 billion) worth of arms to Ukraine, which has been fighting a Russia-launched war since February, including 30 Gepard tanks, 14 self-propelled howitzers, and Iris-T air defense systems, according to the figures.

Germany is currently the world's fifth largest arms exporter, following the US, Russia, France, and China.

Although the government insists that it is pursuing a peaceful foreign policy and promoting global disarmament, continued increase in arms exports is drawing criticism from opposition parties.

Last year, Germany's arms exports reached an all-time record of €9.35 billion ($9.9 billion).