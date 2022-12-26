RUSSIAS FSB SAYS UKRAINIAN SABOTEURS LIQUIDATED WHILE TRYING TO ENTER BORDER REGION - AGENCIES

Russia's FSB says Ukrainian saboteurs 'liquidated' while trying to enter border region - agencies

Russia's FSB security service said on Monday that a four-person Ukrainian "sabotage group" had been "liquidated" while trying to enter Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported.

"As a result of a clash on December 25, 2022, four saboteurs, who attempted to enter the territory of Bryansk region from Ukraine, were killed," the FSB said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

It added that they were carrying foreign weapons and "improvised explosive devices".