Eight dead, 19 missing due to bad weather in Philippines

Eight people were killed and 19 missing in floods and other accidents caused by bad weather in the Philippines over the Christmas holidays, the national disaster agency said on Monday.



More than 100,000 people were affected by the floods, including 44,672 residents who were displaced and forced to stay in evacuation centres, the agency added.



The fatalities included a one-year-old baby girl and a 64-year-old man who drowned in separate incidents in Camarines Sur province, about 270 kilometres south-east of Manila.



Four more were reported killed in the southern province of Misamis Occidental, including a 68-year-old woman who suffered a heart attack after being rescued.



The 19 missing were mostly fishermen who went out to sea despite the bad weather, the agency said.



The heavy rain started on Saturday, according to Marlon Pajo, a disaster risk reduction officer in Gingoog City near Misamis Occidental. He said that all major rivers had overflowed.



The weather bureau said no tropical cyclone was affecting the Philippines, but a shear line was causing heavy to intense rains over a large part of the country.









