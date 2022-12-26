Czech president predicts Russia will withdraw from Ukraine

Czech President Milos Zeman called for further support for Ukraine, including military backing, arguing that Russia would eventually have to leave Ukraine.



"I am convinced that the pressure of free countries will sooner or later compel Russia to leave the territory of Ukraine," Zeman said in his traditional Christmas television address.



He said he had always favoured correct economic relations between his country and Russia, especially due to its important energy supplies.



Now, however, the security of the world and thus also of the Czech Republic was under threat, he noted. In such situations, economic interests had to take a back seat to security interests.



Until the Russian attack on Ukraine, Zeman was considered an opponent of tough EU sanctions against Russia. He had therefore often been criticised as "pro-Russian."



This year's Christmas address was Zeman's last as head of state. After two terms in office he can no longer run for a third term in elections on January 13 and 14.

