China sends record number of warplanes to Taiwan

China sent 71 aircraft to Taiwan's airspace in 24 hours, Taipei announced Monday, marking a new high in the number of daily sorties.



Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that 47 of the Chinese planes crossed the median of the Taiwan Strait. In addition, seven People's Liberation Army Navy vessels were spotted around Taiwan.



Taiwan had tasked Combat air patrol aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities, the ministry said.



The largest ever incursion was reported one day after China held strike drills around Taiwan island in response to US President Joe Biden's signing of a new law that includes $2 billion in military loans for Taiwan.



Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday during a military promotion ceremony that the expansion of authoritarianism undermined regional stability.



It was the largest incursion by Chinese warplanes since August, when a then-record 66 aircraft and 14 ships were detected around Taiwan within a 24-hour period.



Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the self-ruled democracy part of its territory.