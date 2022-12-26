2 FETO, 1 PKK terror suspects fleeing to Greece nabbed in Türkiye

Two suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and one PKK terror suspect were caught while trying to flee to Greece from Türkiye, security sources said on Monday.

The FETO suspects, identified only by their initials M.S.D. and R.B., were detained in a prohibited zone near the Meric river in the northwestern Edirne province, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspected PKK terrorist, identified only by the initials C.D., was caught in a restricted military zone in Edirne.

Separately, two PKK/KCK terrorists were nabbed by Turkish security forces while attempting to cross the borders with Iran and Syria, according to the National Defense ministry.

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.