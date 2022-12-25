Ukrainian men and women to return freedom: Zelenskyy

Ukraine will return freedom to all the country's men and women, its president said on Christmas Eve.

"Someone will meet this Christmas in captivity, but let them remember that we are also coming for our people, we will return freedom to all Ukrainian men and women," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement.

Zelenskyy had a Christmas greeting to Western Rite Orthodox Christians. "Unfortunately, all the holidays have a bitter aftertaste for us this year. And we can feel the traditional Spirit of Christmas differently," he said.

Noting that the war against Russia in Ukraine has been going on for eight years, he said they will continue to fight for their faith and freedom.

"We endured attacks, threats, nuclear blackmail, terror, missile strikes. Let's endure this winter because we know what we are fighting for," he said.

He said tears will be replaced by joy, hope will come after despair and death will be defeated by life.





