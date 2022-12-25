Ukraine issues air raid alert in all Ukrainian regions -officials

Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across all Ukrainian regions on Sunday morning, officials said.

Unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports said the alert may have been declared after Russian jets took to the skies in Belarus. Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.

Local authorities urged residets to take shelter until the alarms are deactivated.

No warnings were reported in the Crimea region, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

The sirens come a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a Christmas greeting statement to Western Rite Orthodox Christians.

Air raid alerts sound in Ukraine on a nearly daily basis due to missile and drone strikes targeting the country's civilian and energy infrastructure. Such strikes rose dramatically after an October explosion damaged Russia's key Kerch Bridge to the Crimean Peninsula.