Senior Russian military chief says Moscow has US report about Washington’s military biological activities in Ukraine

Russia has in its possession of a report by the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) that details Washington's military biological activities in Ukraine, a senior Russian military chief claimed Saturday.

The report discloses the names, positions of specialists and managers of biological projects, laboratories involved and facts confirming the conduct of exercises and training on counteracting pathogens of particularly dangerous infections, Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian radiation, chemical and biological protection troops said at a news conference in Moscow.

"The report contains information about three Pentagon contractors, personal data of thirty laboratory employees and seven managers from the US Defense Department.

"All of them, one way or another, are beneficiaries of the Pentagon's biological projects and are associated with the US Democratic Party, whose leaders are the ideological inspirers of military biological research and the creators of secret money laundering schemes in the interests of a narrow circle of representatives of the American elite," he said.

Kirillov said Russia tried to establish a control mechanism within the framework of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) to prevent illegal military biological research but the idea was strongly opposed by Washington.

The Pentagon is "actively transferring" research that it failed to complete in Ukraine to Central Asian and Eastern European states, he said.

In parallel, the cooperation of the US Defense Department with Kenya, Cambodia, Singapore and Thailand is increasing. States that already have laboratories are of particular interest to the US military, he said.

Commenting on the results of the recent BCW conference in Geneva, Kirillov said the event revealed "deep contradictions" and was mostly ignored in the Western media because the topic of military biological research is "inconvenient for the West."