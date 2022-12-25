PKK terror group politically exploiting Paris shooting, says French journalist

A French journalist stressed on Saturday that the PKK terrorist organization is politically exploiting Friday's shooting in Paris that left at least three people dead.

Referring to the violent behavior of PKK supporters since Friday that left dozens of French police injured and caused significant public and private property damage in central Paris, Jean-Michel Brun drew attention that "it is most definitely not a demonstration of support for the families of the victims, but it is a question of political exploitation."

"These are really the members of the PKK who express their opposition to Türkiye and the Turkish government, who also express their hatred of the Turkish people," added Brun.

He also cautioned French people and the government against being fooled by the terror group's political exploitation.

On Friday, a 69-year-old gunman in Paris opened fire, killing at least three people and injuring three others, according to local media reports.

Suspected racist motivations behind the attack will be investigated, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.

At least 31 French police officers were injured in violent acts perpetrated by supporters of the PKK terrorist group in Paris, police chief Laurent Nunez said on Saturday.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. Though normally officially banned, the terrorist group also has a presence in numerous European countries.