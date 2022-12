News World Former Italian foreign minister Franco Frattini dies aged 65

Former Italian foreign minister Franco Frattini dies aged 65

DPA WORLD Published December 25,2022 Subscribe

Italy's former foreign minister Franco Frattini has died at the age of 65, according to the Ansa news agency on Saturday evening.



He served as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2002 and 2004 as well as from 2008 to 2011 - both times under the government of then prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.



From 2004 to 2008, Frattini was European Commissioner for Justice, Freedom and Security in the European Commission.



Since January 2022, he had served as president of the Italian Council of State.