Eighteen people are trapped following an accident in a gold mine in China, according to state news agency Xinhua on Sunday.



A total of 40 workers were inside the mine in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang at the time of the collapse on Saturday.



Twenty-two miners could be rescued, according to the report.



The cause of the accident was initially unclear.



China's mines are considered extremely dangerous. Miners are frequently killed due to poor safety precautions and a lack of supervision.