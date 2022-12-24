US analysts: Possible signs of Russia attack on Ukraine from Belarus

Russia is showing potential signs of an attack on northern Ukraine from Belarus, according to the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW).



The Ukrainian military also reported on Saturday that Russia had moved some of its battalions there.



ISW experts said in report released late Friday that such an attack was still unlikely, but that the possible danger must be taken seriously.



The establishment of a field hospital in Belarus was seen as an indication that Russia could attack from there.



"Field hospitals are not necessary for training exercises and could indicate preparation for combat operations," said the ISW.



"The appearance of field hospitals in Belarus in early 2022 was among the final indicators observed before Russia commenced its full-scale invasion," the ISW continued.



In Belarus, the ruler Alexander Lukashenko, who is politically and financially dependent on Moscow, made his military bases available for attacks on Ukraine. Ukraine sees Belarus as a contributing party to the war.



Lukashenko arrived in Moscow on Saturday, and Lukashenko and Putin will meet again on December 26 and 27 for an informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).



The US Institute considers it possible that the deployment of Russian troops in Belarus is a diversion tactic to distract the Ukrainian forces from their defence in the Donbass.



Russia could then start an offensive in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine or elsewhere, they said.



The head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, had also said on Friday that Russia's activities in Belarus could be part of a misinformation campaign.



Ukraine is capable of protecting its border in the north, he said.



The Ukrainian armed forces also have the capacity to hold back a much larger number of Russian attackers in the currently most heavily contested town of Bakhmut in the Donbass, Budanov said.

