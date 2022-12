U.S. says no immediate threat to its personnel, territory from N.Korean missile launch

The U.S. military said ballistic missile launches by North Korea on Friday do not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or it allies, but the action highlights the "destabilizing impact" of Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The United States commitments to the defense of the South Korea and Japan remain ironclad, the military added in a statement on Friday.