Türkiye nabs PKK terror suspect trying to enter Greece illegally

Turkish security forces nabbed a suspected PKK terrorist in the country's northwest while trying to cross the border into Greece illegally, security sources said on Friday.

The suspect, identified only by the initials Y.A., was held in a restricted military zone in the Edirne province bordering Greece, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.



