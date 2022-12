Three people were killed and there were also wounded after a shooting in Paris' 10th arrondissement, the city's prosecution office said on Friday, confirming media reports.

A 69-year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, added the prosecutor's office.



A man fired the shots in the city's 10th district. According to the district mayor, Alexandra Cordebard, he fired at a Kurdish community centre as well as a restaurant and a hair salon opposite.