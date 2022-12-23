Police probe coin attack on girl, 15, at Man City-Liverpool tie

Police said Friday they had launched an investigation after a 15-year-old female Manchester City fan suffered head injuries during Thursday's League Cup tie against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Daniel Cornwell told the Daily Telegraph his teenage daughter had been left with "a scar for life" following the "horrible" incident after being hit by a full plastic pint pot "weighted with coins" thrown from the Liverpool section at the Etihad.

A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spokesman said: "A 15-year-old girl was treated for head injuries and we will be investigating."

The incident followed ugly scenes that have marred recent encounters between the English football heavyweights.

Their October match at Anfield saw City fans accused of making abusive chants about the 1989 Hillsborough disaster that led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans.

City claimed manager Pep Guardiola had coins thrown at him and that their team bus was attacked as it left Anfield.

Guardiola's men won 3-2 on Thursday to knock holders Liverpool out of the League Cup, with goals from Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez and Nathan Ake setting up a quarter-final with Southampton.

There were several other incidents of disorder on Thursday, with GMP match commander, Superintendent Gareth Parkin, saying: "We are aware of a number of objects, including coins and a smoke bomb, that were thrown during the match.

"We will be investigating the incidents and reviewing CCTV from the night.

"Clearly throwing objects in a confined area can be dangerous, and have serious and sometimes devastating consequences."

In a joint statement, City and Liverpool condemned the "wholly unacceptable" incidents.

"Manchester City, Liverpool and the chairs from our supporter groups have worked together in recent weeks to remind fans of our expectations and both clubs would like to thank the vast majority of fans for their behaviour at last night's match at the Etihad Stadium," the statement said.

"It is however hugely disappointing that there were a number of incidents that are wholly unacceptable. These incidents will be fully investigated, reported to the police and the individuals who are found to be responsible will be subject to the sanction process of their respective clubs."