Netherlands pledges 2.5 bn euros in 2023 Ukraine aid

The Netherlands on Friday pledged 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) to help war-torn Ukraine in 2023, with most of the money earmarked for military aid.

"Nearly two billion is intended for military support", Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told a press conference in The Hague.

The rest will go towards humanitarian aid, rebuilding infrastructure as well as ensuring accountability, he said.

"The exact use of the contribution depends on the needs of Ukrainians and therefore on the course of the war," the government said.

The Dutch government said support for reconstruction was designed to help rebuild hospitals, housing, energy and agricultural infrastructure, as well as demining work.

Last week Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said the Netherlands had provided nearly one billion euros in military support to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last February.

"As long as Russia continues its war against Ukraine (the Netherlands) will provide assistance... Military, humanitarian and diplomatic", Rutte tweeted earlier on Friday.

"Ukraine can rely on the Netherlands", he wrote.