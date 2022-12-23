Defiant Zelensky returns to Kiev as Kremlin hails 'demilitarization'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky returned to Kiev on Friday following a trip to the United States, saying he is determined to fight for victory.



"We are working for victory. Good day to all!" Zelensky said in a video released on Telegram. He wished everyone good health.



Zelensky travelled to Washington earlier this week for a landmark meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Ukrainian leader's first trip abroad since Russia invaded his country in February.



The US is Ukraine's largest single financial and military backer. Washington pledged $1.85 billion in additional military assistance during the meeting, including the first transfer of a Patriot air defence system.



Zelensky had already said he was delighted with the results of the meeting, saying he was returning home with "what really helps."



On his way back to Ukraine, Zelensky made a stopover in Poland to meet Polish president Andrzej Duda, another important ally.



Meanwhile, the Kremlin said on Friday it sees progress in the "demilitarization" of Ukraine, invaded by Russia 10 months ago, despite Western arms deliveries.



"It can be said that there is substantial progress on the path of demilitarization here," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, according to the Russian news agency Interfax. Destroying weapons in Ukraine had been cited by Putin as a key goal at the start of the war on February 24.



The day before, Putin had said that Ukraine's military potential, as well as the supplies of Soviet-era weapons provided by European states, were almost exhausted.



Regarding the transfer of the Patriot air defence system from the US to Ukraine, he said that this would prolong the war. At the same time, he described the weapons as old. He said that Russia could overcome the air defence system. "There is always an antidote to be found," he said.



The Patriot system does not work as well as the Russian S-300, Putin claimed. Russia will "crack" the Patriots, he announced. In Putin's view, the Ukrainian defence industry has reached the end of its capacity, while the Russian one can still increase its weapons production.



According to the Kremlin, he was to meet representatives of the arms industry in Tula, some 200 kilometres south of Moscow, on Friday.



In Lithuania, the first mechanics of the Ukrainian army have completed their training for the repair and maintenance of the self-propelled howitzer 2000.



A group of soldiers completed two weeks of training with the army of the Baltic EU and NATO country, the BNS agency reported on Friday from a maintenance centre in Rukla, where Ukrainians learned how to maintain the engines and chassis of the howitzers.



"The goal is to train troops to identify problems and fix them on the battlefield in real time," said Major Zilvinas Cerskus, chief of staff of the Lithuanian army's artillery battalion stationed in Rukla.



For this purpose, the Ukrainian troops were working on four howitzers. According to the report, many of the soldiers had previously undergone training in Germany, followed by specialization in chassis or turret maintenance in Lithuania.Germany and the Netherlands had handed over a dozen or so self-propelled Howitzer 2000s to the Ukraine as military aid for the defence campaign against Russia. According to a report in German news magazine Der Spiegel in November, a large number of them are in need of repair due to their intensive use at the front. So far, the howitzers have been transported to neighbouring NATO countries - including Lithuania - for repair.



A fire was extinguished in southern Russia after a suspected arson attack on a district military substitute office, regional news portal Vzglyad reported.



Officially, no information was provided on the cause of the fire. However, a bottle containing petrol residue was found there, according to media reports.



Meanwhile, Moscow's fire brigade had to extinguish a fire at a military site during the night, after flames broke out in a garage complex of the military facility in the city's east.



