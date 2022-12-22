Ukrainian defense minister thanks U.S. counterpart for new $1.85B security assistance package

In a Thursday phone call, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov thanked his U.S. counterpart Lloyd J. Austin for a new $1.85 billion security assistance package.

"Had a phone call with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin. Grateful for another package of security assistance, especially for the new capabilities to defend our skies from Russia's brutal attacks," Reznikov said on Twitter.

Reznikov said Ukrainian soldiers will quickly "master" how to use the Patriot system sent by the U.S., adding that they have already proved their skills "many times."

In a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a $1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including a Patriot missile defense system.

Zelenskyy's trip to speak with Biden and address the U.S. Congress in Washington was his first trip outside Ukraine since the war with Russia began 10 months ago.