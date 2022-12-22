Taliban ban on higher education for young women 'not humanistic': Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu

Türkiye rejects and is "saddened" by the new ban on higher education for young women in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Thursday.

"This prohibition is neither Islamic nor humanistic. We reject such a ban," Çavuşoğlu said at a news conference with his Yemeni counterpart Ahmed Awad BinMubarak in the capital Ankara.

Çavuşoğlu's remarks came after the Taliban-run Higher Education Ministry on Tuesday issued a decision to ban young women from university education until further notice.

Afghanistan's ban on female students truly upsets Türkiye and is a "serious concern," Çavuşoğlu said, calling on the Taliban to reverse its decision.

"What harm does women's education do to Afghanistan, and what is the benefit of this ban? ... Our religion Islam is not against education, on the contrary, it supports education.

"We expect the Taliban to abandon this decision. Türkiye will continue to provide education and scholarships to our Afghan sisters," Cavusoglu added.