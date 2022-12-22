Head of Russian military says front in Ukraine has stabilized

The chief of the Russian general staff believes the front in Ukraine has stabilized following the recent troop mobilization.



"Taking the measures conducted to boost the fighting strength of the troops into account, the situation along the frontline has stabilized," General Valery Gerasimov told foreign military attaches in Moscow. He put the line at 815 kilometres in total.



According to the general, Russian forces are focusing on "liberating" Donetsk in the east of Ukraine, where the fiercest fighting is taking place around Donetsk city and the town of Bakhmut to the north.



Gerasimov said Ukrainian forces were suffering heavy casualties.



He said that despite Western arms supplies, Ukrainian air defences were helpless against Russia's hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.



