German Economy Ministry calls for stricter rules for Twitter

The German Economy Ministry is calling for the EU to consider stricter business regulations for Twitter, which has seen major changes since a controversial takeover by billionaire Elon Musk.



The ministry's state secretary, Sven Giegold, wrote "with great concern" to the EU Commission in a letter dated Tuesday, saying the ministry had "taken note of Twitter's platform regulations, their abrupt changes and arbitrary application."



The Brussels authority should therefore as soon as possible designate Twitter as a "gatekeeper" in the sense of the Digital Markets Act, Giegold wrote to EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager and Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton.



Businesses classified as gatekeepers are subject to special requirements, for example restrictions on the handling of users' personal data.



After the tech billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter in October together with other investors, he made a series of controversial decisions.



Last week, he temporarily blocked the user accounts of several US journalists. Musk's plan to no longer allow users to advertize their presence on competitor platforms also triggered anger.



After Twitter users voted by a majority in favour of his resignation in a poll Musk himself initiated, he announced he would step down when a successor was found.



"Terms and conditions that change almost hourly, erratic justifications for far-reaching restrictions on links and the blocking of journalists' accounts not only threaten freedom of competition, but pose a risk to democracy, freedom of expression, freedom of information and freedom of the press," Giegold wrote.



