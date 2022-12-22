EUS TOP COURT RULES DANISH DEMAND OVER TURKISH WORKERS LANGUAGE TEST UNLAWFUL

The EU's top court on Thursday found Denmark's demand "unlawful" as it sought a language test from a Turkish worker for his wife to get a residence permit.

In 2015, the wife of the Turkish worker, who was living in Denmark, made a request for a residency permit and her husband has worked in the country since 1980 and already has a citizenship.

However, her application was turned down in 2016 as his husband failed a Danish language test.

The EU Court of Justice ruled that the demand for a language test was "unlawful" due to an association agreement signed in 1980 between the European Economic Community and Türkiye.

According to the deal, Türkiye and the EU are not allowed to impose additional limitations on workers' and their family members' access to employment while they are legally resident.

The Danish language test, according to the court, is a "new restriction" that can only be supported by "an overriding justification in the public interest."

Restrictions on family reunification previously resulted in a decision against Denmark by the EU court in 2019.