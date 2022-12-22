Çavuşoğlu: Sweden has not acted on extraditing terrorism-linked suspects

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Thursday Stockholm had not moved to extradite people Ankara says are linked to terrorism or freeze their assets, as Sweden continues to try to convince Ankara to approve its bid to join NATO.

He was speaking at a news conference in Ankara alongside his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom, who said Stockholm had taken concrete steps on all elements of a trilateral agreement signed in June between the two countries and Finland.

Çavuşoğlu said Türkiye appreciated Sweden's steps so far but it needed to do "so much more".

Çavuşoğlu said Sweden remains a "center of attraction" for the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 coup bid in Türkiye.

PKK and FETO terrorist groups are not only a threat to Türkiye but to other countries as well, he added.

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO in May, abandoning decades of military non-alignment, a decision spurred by Russia's war against Ukraine.

But Türkiye -- a NATO member for more than 70 years -- voiced objections, accusing the two countries of tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

This June, Türkiye and the two Nordic countries signed a memorandum at a NATO summit to address Ankara's legitimate security concerns, paving the way for their eventual membership in the alliance.

"We do not want the impossible, we ask for your support in the fight against terrorism. Our relationship with you is at the strategic partnership level, we want you to understand the security concerns of the country you want to be an ally of," Çavuşoğlu said.

He added that if the countries are to become NATO allies, Türkiye needs to see "concrete cooperation."





