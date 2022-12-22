Ankara will continue to fight terrorists in Syria, Türkiye tells US

Türkiye will continue to fight terrorists in Syria, the Turkish foreign minister said in a phone call with the US secretary of state on Thursday.

Discussing the latest developments in Syria with Antony Blinken, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu emphasized that Türkiye's fight against terrorism will continue with determination, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The two also exchanged views on the latest developments in Ukraine, particularly the implementation of the grain deal.

Çavuşoğlu and Blinken also discussed NATO enlargement, Ankara's F-16 procurement process, as well as bilateral visits in the upcoming period.