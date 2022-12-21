News World UN Secretary General denounces Taliban ban on women at universities

DPA WORLD Published December 21,2022

The Taliban regime's new ban on women studying at universities in Afghanistan drew a shark rebuke on Wednesday from United Nations Secretary General António Guterres.



The Taliban's closure of universities to women also sparked shock and anger in Afghanistan, where many were trying to process how their lives had been upended.



"The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by news reports that the Taliban have suspended access to universities to women and girls," a spokesperson for Guterres said.



"The Secretary-General reiterates that the denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls, but will have a devastating impact on the country's future."



The Taliban on Tuesday banned women from all universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect, the latest in a series of moves by the Taliban since taking power in 2021 to massively restrict women's rights and exclude women and girls from public life.



Girls have been banned from secondary schools since the Taliban took over in August 2021.



Social media videos showed women crying and hugging each other at the gate of universities on Wednesday morning after they were denied access to their classes.



"When I saw the news last night I read it up to 20 times and cried," one affected student of a private university told local broadcaster Shamshad TV. "There is no hope anymore."



Male medical students at Nangarhar University walked out of their classes in solidarity with female students on Wednesday, according to Afghan broadcaster Amu.



At least two university lecturers from Kabul and Kunduz universities announced their resignation on social media in protest.



Human Rights Watch called it a "shameful decision." Foreign diplomats said they were shocked and called on the hardliners to reverse course.



"I was in my 1st year of medical college when Taliban took power in 1996. It looked like nightmare when they announced ban on girls education the same day," well-known Afghan women's rights activist Fawzia Koofi wrote on Twitter. "Who is responsible for reverse of my country into the Stone Age?"



















