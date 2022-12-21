RUSSIAS NEW SARMAT BALLISTIC MISSILE TO BE DEPLOYED SOON, PUTIN SAYS

Despite delays, Russia aims to have its new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, which can be armed with nuclear warheads, to be ready for deployment soon.



"Everything will be realized," President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday in Moscow during a televised meeting of the military leadership at the Defence Ministry, although he acknowledged "deviations" from the schedule.



The Sarmats - which have a range of 18,000 kilometres and can carry several nuclear warheads - were to have been deployed as early as this autumn.



Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that 22 launch pads for intercontinental ballistic missiles should be put into service next year, including for the Sarmat, Avantgard and Yars types.



Three long-range Tupolev Tu-160M bombers, five submarines and 12 warships were also to enter service. One frigate is to be equipped with anti-ship missiles as early as January, which are also reportedly capable of hypersonic speeds.



At the end of the public portion of the meeting, Putin said Russia was ready for all military challenges and knew how to defend itself against the "threat from NATO."



But he said there should be no "militarization of the economy" and no "war economy" that would harm the country, in contrast with the Soviet Union.



Russia had tested the Sarmat amid its war in Ukraine in April. The missile allows Russia to attack over both the North and South Poles and reach targets around the world.



Russia put its nuclear weapons on heightened alert with the start of its war in Ukraine in February. The West perceived the move as a high-stakes threat aimed at getting Ukraine's allies to pull back support.

