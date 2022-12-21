RUSSIAS MEDVEDEV MEETS CHINAS XI IN BEIJING TO DISCUSS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AND UKRAINE

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday posted a video on social media of him meeting China's President Xi Jinping in a visit to Beijing.

Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said he and Xi discussed Russia and China's "strategic partnership", cooperation between the two countries and the conflict in Ukraine.

"Today we had talks with the Secretary-General of the Communist Party of China, Chairman of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping. We discussed the issues of cooperation between two governing parties, between the Comparty and United Russia, discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, our strategic partnership with China in all sectors, including economy and industry cooperation," Medvedev said.

The Russian official added that they also addressed international matters, including "the conflict in Ukraine."

In a separate statement, the Russian Security Council said Medvedev conveyed to Xi a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who marked "unprecedented level of the Russian-Chinese dialogue and practical cooperation."

Putin also expressed certainty in "constant progressive development of inter-state and inter-party relations" in close cooperation with the new leadership of the Chinese Communist Party.

The sides stated "the broad convergence of Moscow and Beijing's approaches to the most pressing global problems," discussed strategic foreign policy coordination, including within the UN and on other multilateral platforms, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the BRICS emerging economies, and the Group of 20.

According to the Russian Security Council's press service, Medvedev and Xi also discussed the state of affairs of the post-Soviet area in general, as many of former Soviet republics are China's neighbors and have close ties with it.

The press service of the United Russia party also issued a statement on Medvedev's visit to Beijing, saying the politicians "were unanimous in their high assessment of the current state and prospects of Russian-Chinese relations, held a thorough exchange of views on a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, and reached an agreement on intensifying cooperation" between Russia and the Communist Party of China.