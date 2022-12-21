PUTIN SAYS NO LIMIT ON FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR RUSSIAS ARMED FORCES, SAYS MOSCOW TO REACH GOALS IN UKRAINE

Putin says no limit on financial support for Russia's armed forces, says Moscow to reach goals in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin promised on Wednesday to give his armed forces anything they asked for to support the military campaign in Ukraine.

In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin said there were no financial limits on what the government would provide its military.

He also said Russia needed to take special note of the importance of drones in the 10-month conflict and said Russia's hypersonic Sarmat missile - dubbed "Satan II" would be ready for deployment in the near future.

Putin also vowed Russia would fulfil all the goals of its military campaign in Ukraine as he heralded Russian soldiers and defence chiefs as "heroes" in a speech in Moscow.

Speaking at an end-of-year meeting of Russia's top defence chiefs, Putin said the NATO military alliance was using its full capabilities against Russia and urged the assembled military leaders to use their experience gained fighting in Syria and during the 10 months of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Putin added that Russia will continue developing its military potential and the combat readiness of nuclear forces against the backdrop of Moscow's offensive in Western-backed Ukraine.

"The armed forces and combat capabilities of our armed forces are increasing constantly and every day. And this process, of course, we will build up on," Putin said at a televised defence meeting, adding that Russia will also "improve the combat readiness of our nuclear triad".

He added that the Russian navy will have the new hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles in early January, one the weapons Moscow has developed in recent years.

"Beginning January, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate will be equipped with the new Zircon hypersonic missile, which has no equivalent in the world," Putin said during a meeting with his country's high-ranking officers amid the Ukraine military offensive.

Putin continued saying that battlefield losses in Ukraine were "a common tragedy" and that he continued to see the Ukrainian people as a "brotherly nation" despite what he calls Moscow's "special military operation."

Putin said Russia's enemies wanted to see Russia disintegrate and repeated an assertion that Russia was forced to launch military action in Ukraine due to what he called Western "provocations," an idea Kyiv and the West dismiss as false.