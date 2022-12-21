 Contact Us
News World Putin inaugurates Russia's Kovykta gas field for China exports

Putin inaugurates Russia's Kovykta gas field for China exports

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published December 21,2022
Subscribe
PUTIN INAUGURATES RUSSIAS KOVYKTA GAS FIELD FOR CHINA EXPORTS

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday inaugurated the Kovykta gas field, the largest in eastern Russia.

The major new Siberian gas field will boost supply to China, with a new section of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline also built for the purpose.

The Kovykta gas field also has reserves of gas condensate, a valuable chemical raw material, and pipelines and railway infrastructure has been built for transportation to the Amur Gas Processing Plant in the Russian Far East.

Kovykta's inauguration comes at a time Russian gas exports to Europe have dropped sharply due to tensions over the Ukraine war.

Russia launched new projects, including the Power of Siberia pipeline, a decade ago for energy supplies to fast-growing markets in Asia.

The first section of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline was commissioned and began delivering gas from Eastern Siberia to China at the end of 2019.