Over 670 people sought in Germany with links to right-wing extremism

Hundreds of suspected right-wing extremists are being sought by police in Germany, according to figures from the Interior Ministry released on Wednesday.



As of September 30, warrants had been issued for the arrest of 674 people linked to right-wing extremists, the ministry said in response to a parliamentary question.



According to the information, 33 of the arrest warrants related to a "politically motivated violent offence" and 151 others to "offences with a right-wing motivation" such as the use of unconstitutional symbols or incitement.



The remaining cases were general crimes such as theft, fraud and fraudulent use of services.



Between March and September this year, 326 warrants for the arrest of suspected right-wing criminals were resolved, for example by the arrest of the person concerned or payment of a fine, the ministry said.



Hard-left lawmaker Martina Renner, who originally requested the information, called for more action from the police.



"The high number of arrest warrants that are still unresolved shows that right-wing violence is an everyday threat even beyond spectacular raids," she told the taz newspaper.



Right-wing extremists were the subject of high-profile, nationwide raids earlier this month, focussing on a group alleged to have planned the overthrow of the German government.



