Man arrested after small fire started near gates of Buckingham Palace

A man has been arrested after a small fire was started near the gates of Buckingham Palace.



The 30-year-old was held shortly after 10 pm on Tuesday on suspicion of causing criminal damage.



Footage on social media appeared to show an officer bundling a man to the ground as a small fire burned near one of the gates of the palace in London.



The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "Shortly after 10:08 pm on Tuesday, December 20, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after a small fire was seen near the Buckingham Palace gates. The man was taken into custody. The fire was extinguished."



