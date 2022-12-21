Germany to receive EU funds to expand militarily important rail links

Germany is set to receive around €155 million ($165 million) in EU funding to expand its railroad network for military use.



The money is earmarked for strengthening railway bridges and building new freight-handling terminals, among other projects, the European Commission said on Wednesday.



The funding is also intended to improve freight connections to Ukraine. Better rail networks could replace some of the cargo capacity Ukraine has lost due to Russia's naval blockade of Black Sea ports.



Russia has also occupied several Ukrainian port cities and extensively bombarded others since launching its invasion in February.



Sixteen other EU countries will also receive funding to expand militarily important transportation infrastructure under the €616 million initiative, according to the European Commission.



