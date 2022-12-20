Turkish foreign minister receives regional officials from Iraq

Türkiye's foreign minister on Tuesday received local senior figures from Iraq.

Without giving further details, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter he met with Regional Minister of the Kurdish Regional Government Aydin Maruf, Ezidi Leader Mir Hazim Tahsin Beg, Assyrian parliamentarian Fareed Elya and their delegation.

According to Iraqi figures, the Daesh/ISIS group killed 1,293 Ezidis and kidnapped 6,417, of whom 3,530 had managed to flee from the group's grip.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.