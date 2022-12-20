Russia to gift land to veteran soldiers of Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Monday stating that free land plots in the suburbs of Moscow, Crimea and Sevastopol will be given to veteran soldiers who participated in the war in Ukraine and received outstanding merit awards.

The decree on additional measures to support the army was published on the official website of the Russian State Law Information System.

In addition, social support is expected for the relatives of soldiers who died in the "special military operation" area during the conflict or due to illness.

The decision entered into force on the day it was signed.