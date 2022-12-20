Iran urges regional cooperation for peace, security

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reaffirmed Tehran's support for the new government in Iraq, linking regional peace and security with stability in Iran.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Tuesday at the Baghdad II Conference held in Jordan, which follows the August 2021 summit in the Iraqi capital.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed that Iran's policy is to "help restore security and stability in the region", deeming "dialogue and cooperation" between regional countries key to achieving peace and stability.

The high-profile summit, hosted by the Jordanian government at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron, aims to "provide support for the stability, security, and prosperity of Iraq", according to the French presidency.

Iran, Iraq, Türkiye, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and France as well as Bahrain and Oman are attending the conference.

In his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian said security "cannot be imported or bought", while calling for increased cooperation between countries in the Persian Gulf region to maintain regional peace and stability.

He referred to "deepening cooperation" with neighboring countries, including Iraq, as one of Iran's "main priorities", while reiterating support for the new Iraqi government led by Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani.

Pointing to the geopolitical and economic capacities in the region, including in areas of transportation and transit, Amir-Abdollahian described them as "stimulus" for cooperation between the regional countries.

He also spoke about the stalled talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, saying Tehran is "serious" about reaching a "good, strong and stable agreement".

The top diplomat said during his meeting with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell earlier in the day that he thanked him for his "constructive role" in Vienna talks underway since April last year.

Earlier on Tuesday, Amir-Abdollahian and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met Borrell and EU's nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora on the sidelines of the Baghdad conference in Amman.

The talks have been stalled since August amid key disagreements between Tehran and Washington on a draft proposal for the deal as well as the UN nuclear watchdog's probe into uranium traces found at "three undeclared nuclear sites" in Iran.

The Iranian minister expressed readiness to conclude the protracted talks in Vienna "based on the draft achieved as a result of months of difficult and intensive negotiations", his office said in a statement.

"Today, I thanked Mr. Borrell for his constructive role in the JCPOA revival talks, and told him that Tehran is ready for a conclusion with consideration of Iran's red lines and the drafts on the table," Amir-Abdollahian wrote on Twitter.

Borrell also took to Twitter, calling his meeting with Amir-Abdollahian in the Jordanian capital "necessary" that he said came "amidst deteriorating Iran-EU relations."

"Stressed need to immediately stop military support to Russia and internal repression in Iran," he wrote. "Agreed we must keep communication open and restore JCPOA on basis of Vienna negotiations."

Tensions between Iran and the EU have worsened in recent months amid widespread protests in the country as well as reports about Iran supplying drones to Russia.



