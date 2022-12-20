Greek national under investigation in Austria for allegedly spying for Russia

An Austrian flag is seen on the desk of a Member of the European Parliament during a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 3, 2018. (REUTERS File Photo)

A 39-year-old Greek national is under investigation for allegedly spying for Russia, the Austrian government said Monday.

Austria's Directorate General for Public Security said the suspect is the son of a former Russian spy who was once stationed as a diplomat in Austria and Germany.

The suspect, who received military training in Russia, has long been tracked by the authorities, it said.

It was also noted that the suspected spy intensified his activities before Russia launched its war on Ukraine.

During a search of his address, Austrian security forces confiscated electronic communication devices as well as bugging devices and bomb suits.