Baykar firm signs export contract for TB2 drones with Albania

Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar on Tuesday announced signing an export contract with Albania.

"We signed an export contract for the BayraktarTB2 armed UAV with Albania," said Baykar Technologies on Twitter.

The number of countries to which the Turkish fighter drone Bayraktar TB2 is being exported has risen to 27, according to the firm.

Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, said on Twitter: "We signed an export contract with Albania, a country we have walked along for centuries and share strong historical, cultural and humanitarian ties."

He also shared photographs from the signing ceremony.

The reputation and international demand for Türkiye's Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar Akinci have risen across Europe since the start this February of Russia's war on Ukraine.

This April, Serbia also reaffirmed its intention to purchase Türkiye's combat drones, which have been in high demand worldwide.

Countries including Ukraine, Qatar, and Azerbaijan have already purchased the drones, with Poland last year becoming the first EU and NATO member state to acquire drones from Türkiye.

The Turkish combat drone Bayraktar TB2 is seen as pivotal in conflicts ranging from Karabakh to Ukraine. People in several countries started fundraising campaigns to buy more of the useful drones for Kyiv to help fight off Russia.