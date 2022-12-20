Armenia remands former head of military intelligence into custody

Armenia has remanded into custody its former military intelligence chief and ex-commander of the 2nd Army Corps, accusing him of neglecting his duty on the front line, local media reported Monday.

Major General Arayik Harutyunyan's arrest was confirmed by officials from the Armenian Prosecutor's Office, according to the official Armenian news agency Armenpress.

Harutyunyan was charged with neglect of duty on Dec. 13 in connection with clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani soldiers in the region near the villages of Kut and Verin Shorja in the Gegharkunik region in May 2021 when he was the commander of the 2nd Corps.

He was arrested on Dec. 14.

Harutyunyan was appointed as Chief of the Intelligence Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and Deputy Chief of General Staff a few months after he was the corps commander, where he was accused of negligence.