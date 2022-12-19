Ukraine’s capital struggles with power outages after Russian attacks

People cross the road at a crosswalk during a blackout following Russian strikes on the power infrastructure in Kyiv on December 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Power outages continued in Ukraine's capital Sunday after Russian missile attacks damaged energy infrastructure.

Problems with water supply and heating which Kyiv suffered for two days following the latest wave of attacks have been largely resolved.

PEOPLE FLOCK TO 'POINTS OF INVINCIBILITY'



Residents of Kyiv, where temperatures were below freezing throughout the weekend, flocked to aid centers known as "invincibility points" that operate in many parts of the city during the hours of power cuts at their homes.

The "Points of Invincibility" project, which was launched with the support of the state due to the energy problems experienced in Ukraine, provides electricity and free internet services to the public.

Hot drinks such as tea and coffee are also offered to those who bring their phones and computers to the centers to charge them.

Tatiyana Gladenko, 64, who came to a help point set up in the center of Kyiv, told Anadolu Agency that power cuts continue in her neighborhood.

"My house is cold. I live alone. This tent is very close to my house, that's why I come here. I came to warm up," she said.

Local residents of Kyiv are also pedaling to generate power to light Christmas trees and decorations set up in various parts of the capital.

A Christmas tree at the Kyiv train station is being powered using an exercise bike.

Electrician Viktor Vorjevition, 60, who installed the system at the station, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko demanded that the Christmas tree be illuminated by saving energy as power cuts continue in the country.

Vorjevitin said he installed the exercise bike at the station, adding after people started pedaling, all the lights on the Christmas tree lit up.















