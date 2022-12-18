Kiev says it has hit, destroyed Russian ammunition site, air defences

The Ukrainian armed forces have destroyed at least two Russian ammunition depots and anti-aircraft system positions during fighting in the east of the country, the general staff said on Sunday evening.



The air force flew several missions but the staff did not provide any details about the locations involved.



Russia suffered heavy losses after fierce fighting around the town of Bakhmut in Donbass, where a Russian unit of 400 to 800 men was caught in a carefully prepared ambush and "put out of action," presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said in Kiev.



The information could not be independently verified.



