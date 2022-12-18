Germany faces drugs shortage amid surge in flu, RSV infections

 Contact Us
December 18,2022
The German Medical Association on Sunday sounded the alarm over a medicine shortage in the country, calling on people to share unused medicines with others.

"Now only solidarity can help. Those who are healthy must give medicines that they keep to the sick people," Klaus Reinhardt, the association's president, told daily Tagesspiegel.

"We need something like flea markets for medicines in neighborhoods," he added.

Germany is facing supply shortages for many common medications due to delivery problems, amid unusually high demand owing to surging cases of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19.